EC Intervenes After Post-Poll Violence in Andhra Pradesh; Directs Authorities to Prevent Recurrence
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 14:40 IST
EC takes cognisance of post-poll violence in Andhra Pradesh; asks chief secretary, DGP to ensure such incidents not repeated: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
