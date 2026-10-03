Pargat Singh appointed Punjab Congress president, replaces Raja Warring

The Congress on Friday appointed former Indian hockey captain and Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring with immediate effect.

ANI | Updated: 03-10-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 09:53 IST
Pargat Singh appointed Punjab Congress president, replaces Raja Warring
President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Pargat Singh (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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The Congress on Friday appointed former Indian hockey captain and Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. According to an official notification issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, Pargat Singh's appointment takes immediate effect. The party also appreciated the contributions of outgoing PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

The Congress said that the working presidents and chairpersons and co-chairpersons of various election-related committees in Punjab would continue in their existing positions. Following his appointment, Pargat Singh thanked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K.C. Venugopal, Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot, and other senior party leaders for entrusting him with the responsibility.

"I sincerely thank Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji, Shri K.C. Venugopal ji, Punjab Congress In-charge Shri Sachin Pilot ji and all senior Congress leaders for entrusting me with the responsibility of President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee," Singh said in a post on X. He said he would work with "complete dedication and commitment" to strengthen the Congress in Punjab and serve the people of the state.

Pargat Singh's appointment came after Raja Warring stepped down as the Punjab Congress chief. Warring, who had headed the state unit since April 2022. (ANI)

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