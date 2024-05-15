Zelenskyy postpones foreign visits as Russia intensifies offensive
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:38 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office says he has postponed upcoming foreign visits amid a Russian offensive, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
