PM Modi Predicts Resounding Congress Defeat in Lok Sabha Elections, Dimming Prospects of Opposition Recognition
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:57 IST
Country:
- India
Congress going to lose so badly that it will be difficult for it to become even recognised opposition (in Lok Sabha): PM Modi.
