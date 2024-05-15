PM Modi warns against religious bias in budget allocation: 'Minority vote bank dear to Congress'
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 15-05-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 16:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Splitting budget on religious lines dangerous; for Congress, minority means its dear vote bank: PM Modi at rally in Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Maharashtra
- Congress
- Vote bank
- Religious lines
- Budget
- Rally
- Minority
- PM Modi
- Splitting budget
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi to Hold Telangana Poll Rally Today
West Bengal: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleges "deliberate" denial of permission for PM Modi's Bardhaman rally
Gold price rally could cut India's demand to four-year low -WGC
PM Modi Claims Undeterred Service to Nation for Decade at Maharashtra Rally
PM Modi at Maharashtra rally: Strong government prioritizes both present and future