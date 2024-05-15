Allies in NDA urge small parties to merge with BJP for strong opposition, says PM Modi
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 15-05-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 16:18 IST
- Country:
- India
INDI alliance leaders suggesting that small parties merge with Congress so that they can at least stand as Opposition party: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- politics
- Congress
- INDI alliance
- opposition party
- India
- elections
- Modi
- small parties
- merger
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea
PM Modi to Hold Telangana Poll Rally Today
"This LS election is to bring resolution of PM Modi for a developed India to fruition": Uttarakhand CM
The Executive Centre Reports 31% Surge in India Revenue, Reaching Rs. 475 Crore in 2023
'Security, traffic congestion, housing crisis': Indian-origin candidate for London mayoral polls lists priorities