BJP's decision to not field LS candidate in Kashmir reflects its commitment to principles, says Assam CM in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-05-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 19:05 IST
- Country:
- India
