PM Modi: 'Ensuring Satisfaction' Our Election Motto, 'Appeasement' INDIA Block's Mantra in UP's Jaunpur
PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 16-05-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 13:28 IST
Our election motto is ensuring satisfaction, while that of INDIA block is appeasement: PM Modi in UP's Jaunpur.
