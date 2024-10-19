Maharashtra Polls: A Game-Changer for Indian Politics
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav emphasizes the significance of Maharashtra's assembly polls, suggesting it could reshape the entire nation's political landscape. Yadav is rallying support for their candidate and accuses BJP of destabilizing other parties for power.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal rally, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav underscored the national importance of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, stating that the results could revolutionize Indian politics. He introduced Irshad Jahagirdar as the party's candidate for Dhule city.
As political alliances are yet to solidify, Yadav called for voters to send educated representatives to the state assembly, decrying BJP's alleged tactics of dividing parties for power maintenance.
Criticizing the current administrations, Yadav commented on the potential downfall of the BJP at both the state and central levels, linking Maharashtra's outcomes to broader national political shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
