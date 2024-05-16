Ayodhya Ram Mandir: PM Modi Inaugurates Grand Temple, Expresses Joy and Unity Amidst Opposition Criticism
PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 16-05-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 13:37 IST
Country got Ram temple after 500-year wait, everyone is pleased but opposition is hurling abuses: PM Modi at Jaunpur rally.
