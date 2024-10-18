Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Bold Declaration: South Korea Now a 'Hostile Country'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared South Korea as a 'hostile state' following constitutional changes by North Korea's national assembly. He emphasized the need for a stronger nuclear deterrent owing to the evolving South Korea/U.S. alliance. This move includes cutting off inter-Korean links and abandoning reunification goals.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has labeled South Korea as a 'hostile country', a move announced by state news outlet KCNA on Friday. This development follows an amendment to North Korea's constitution, officially recognizing South Korea as a 'hostile state'. This change aligns with Kim's earlier promise to abandon reunification as a national goal.

Kim's comments underscore the evolving nature of the South Korea-U.S. alliance. He highlighted that the changing dynamics and more advanced military exercises between the two nations necessitate a robust North Korean nuclear deterrent. This statement marks a shift from the regime's historical stance towards reunification.

Further escalating tensions, North Korea dismantled road and rail connections with South Korea. Kim described this as both a physical closure and a symbolic end to what he termed an 'evil relationship' with Seoul. This move represents a significant fortification push as North Korea seeks a 'two-state' system, formally ending the concept of Korean reunification.

