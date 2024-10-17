Left Menu

BJP Spokesperson Criticizes Opposition's Alliance Uncertainty

BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the opposition alliance's lack of unity and clear vision, highlighting internal disputes, especially between the Samajwadi Party and other Maha Vikas Aghadi members. Poonawalla labeled it an alliance of 'commission, ambition, and confusion,' focusing more on power than a clear mission for Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 11:22 IST
BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on the opposition alliance Thursday, accusing it of lacking cohesiveness and a clear vision. Addressing media outlet ANI, Poonawalla criticized Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi's remarks on social media.

Poonawalla pointed to Akhilesh Yadav's recent tweet promoting unity, juxtaposed with Azmi's demand for increased representation in Maharashtra, warning against unilateral decisions by the Maha Vikas Aghadi. He suggested these contradictions revealed internal discord, dubbing the alliance one of 'commission, ambition, and confusion.'

The criticism comes amid election preparations, with key players including the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, featuring the BJP, set against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, competing in the November elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

