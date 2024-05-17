South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off the North's east coast, reports AP citing Yonhap news agency.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 17-05-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 11:57 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
