AAP Accuses BJP of Conspiring Against Kejriwal in Maliwal Assault Case
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 18:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Swati Maliwal assault case: AAP alleges BJP conspiracy to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FIR filed in Delhi bomb threats; criminal conspiracy, intimidation, creating enmity between classes, among charges: Sources.
Mayor-driver incident: Congress alleges political conspiracy in disappearance of CCTV memory card
Kishida Advocates for International Framework for Responsible Generative AI Deployment
Hemant Soren Innocent, Targeted in BJP's Political Conspiracy: Kalpana Soren to PTI
Sebi enacts framework for stock exchanges to oversee research analysts and investment advisors