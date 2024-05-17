Swati Maliwal Crashes CM's Residence, AAP Claims She Planned to Accuse Kejriwal
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 18:53 IST
Swati Maliwal reached CM's residence without appointment; her intention was to level allegations against Arvind Kejriwal: AAP leader Atishi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
