"PM Modi Defiantly Declares: 'No Force Can Revive Article 370 in Kashmir' at Mumbai Rally"
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 20:40 IST
Those dreaming of reviving Article 370 in Kashmir should remember that no power in world can do so: PM Modi at rally in Mumbai.
