"PM Modi Envisions Mumbai as Key Pillar in Building Viksit Bharat by 2047 at Election Rally"
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 20:46 IST
Dream city Mumbai is going to play a huge role in our dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047: PM Modi at election rally in Mumbai.
