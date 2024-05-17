"PM Modi Promises First Bullet Train Soon: Mumbai to Lead India's High-Speed Revolution"
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 20:50 IST
Day not far off when Mumbai will get India's first bullet train: PM Narendra Modi at election rally in Mumbai.
