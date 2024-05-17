"Israeli Military Discovers Bodies of Three Hostages in Gaza, Including German-Israeli Shani Louk"
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-05-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 21:41 IST
Israeli military says it found the bodies of three Israeli hostages in Gaza, including German-Israeli Shani Louk, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
