Balasaheb Helped You, But You Forgot: Pawar's Dig at PM Modi
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 21:56 IST
Maharashtra knows that Balasaheb Thackeray helped you in distress, but you forgot: Sharad Pawar to PM Modi at INDIA alliance rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
