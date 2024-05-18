Cong govt spent Rs 7.5 lakh crore to procure foodgrain at MSP in 10 years, Modi govt's procurement at MSP was for Rs 20 lakh crore: PM.
PTI | Ambala | Updated: 18-05-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 16:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong govt spent Rs 7.5 lakh crore to procure foodgrain at MSP in 10 years, Modi govt's procurement at MSP was for Rs 20 lakh crore: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Landmark Polling in 93 Lok Sabha Seats; Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah Set to Vote in Gandhinagar
Indian Prime Minister Modi Votes in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency
Jharkhand's Progress Hindering Due to Corruption by JMM and Congress: Prime Minister Modi
Rampant Kidnapping, Extortion Characterized RJD's Tenure in Bihar: Prime Minister Modi at Hajipur Rally
Vote for NDA to Ensure Stable and Effective Government at the Centre: Prime Minister Modi's Appeal at Hajipur Rally in Bihar