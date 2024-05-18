INDI alliance wants to distribute govt tenders on basis of religion, they are playing a dangerous game to please their vote bank: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 19:15 IST
- Country:
- India
INDI alliance wants to distribute govt tenders on basis of religion, they are playing a dangerous game to please their vote bank: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CPI(M) LS candidate Manoranjan Talukdar criticizes Congress for lack of opposition unity in Barpeta
Assam TMC Chief Urges Opposition Unity to Counter BJP After Polls
Kshatriya Leaders from BJP Appeal for Forgiveness, Unity Amid Rupala Controversy
TN Governor RN Ravi, his wife, offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya for unity, strength
Amit Shah: Cong, TMC Ignored Terror Attacks During UPA Rule for Vote Bank Politics