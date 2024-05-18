PM Modi did nothing for small businessmen but gave Rs 16 lakh crore to industrialists like Adani-Ambani: Rahul Gandhi at rally.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 20:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
