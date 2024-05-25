Overall poll percentage 58 in 5 LS seats in J&K. Highest turnout in 35 years, marking 9-pc rise over previous highest recorded in 2014: CEO
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-05-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 19:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Overall poll percentage 58 in 5 LS seats in J&K. Highest turnout in 35 years, marking 9-pc rise over previous highest recorded in 2014: CEO
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Highest
Advertisement