700 farmers died during protests against three farm laws but weren't given status of martyr: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Himachal's Una.
PTI | Una | Updated: 26-05-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 15:19 IST
- Country:
- India
700 farmers died during protests against three farm laws but weren't given status of martyr: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Himachal's Una.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal's Una
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement