PM Modi has not done anything good for poor and farmers in 10 years: Rahul Gandhi at Paliganj rally.
PTI | Paliganj | Updated: 27-05-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 14:38 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi has not done anything good for poor and farmers in 10 years: Rahul Gandhi at Paliganj rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Vote for that governance, which will lead to brighter future": Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
Congress promises assistance of Rs 1 lakh to women of poor households
Unseasonal Precipitation Damages Gujarat Crops; Agricultural Department Urges Farmers to Take Precautions
Polish farmers begin hunger strike over EU Green Deal
Farmers in southern Mexico rescue bees as drought grips region