Higher number of heatwave days likely in northwest India, adjoining parts of central region in June: IMD.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 17:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Higher number of heatwave days likely in northwest India, adjoining parts of central region in June: IMD.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AAP Councilors to Kejriwal: If INDIA Bloc Wins Post-June 4, Expect Us Back the Next Day
Climate Change Concerns Remain Low Among Indian Voters
Kejriwal Warns AAP Councillors: "I'll Be Back if INDIA Bloc Wins in June 4 Elections"
Rugby-Robertson to name new All Blacks skipper in June
India to Welcome South African Women's Cricket Team for Comprehensive Series from June 16