Five people dead, several others missing as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram's Aizawl amid incessant rains: Police.
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-05-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 09:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Five people dead, several others missing as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram's Aizawl amid incessant rains: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Minister Reopens Inquests into Deaths of Anti-Apartheid Icons
Four deaths confirmed from severe storm that ravaged Houston
11 killed in lightning strikes in Bengal’s Malda; Mamata condoles deaths
First drop in overdose deaths in 6 years, US preliminary data shows
8 deaths due to manual scavenging in Delhi, UP in 10 days: Activists demand FIR against culprits