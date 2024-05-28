Bail plea: SC asks Abhishek Singhvi why Kejriwal's plea was not mentioned when Justice Datta, judge of main bench, was sitting last week.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 11:03 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
