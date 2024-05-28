10 people dead, several others missing as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram's Aizawl amid incessant rains: DGP Anil Shukla to PTI.
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-05-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 11:07 IST
- Country:
- India
