BJP to return money to people cheated by chit fund companies within 18 months of forming govt in Odisha: Amit Shah at poll rally in Jajpur.
PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 28-05-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 15:04 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP to return money to people cheated by chit fund companies within 18 months of forming govt in Odisha: Amit Shah at poll rally in Jajpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Odisha
- Amit Shah
- chit fund
- repayment
- election
- justice
- financial relief
- Jajpur
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Elections: Polling Underway for Four Seats in Jharkhand's First Phase
Polls Open in UP's 13 Constituencies for Fourth Phase of Lok Sabha Elections
Polling Commences in 13 Constituencies of Uttar Pradesh in Phase Four of Lok Sabha Elections
Polling Commences for Eight Constituencies in West Bengal's Fourth Phase of Assembly Elections
Lok Sabha Elections: Voting Underway in Four Odisha Constituencies for First Phase