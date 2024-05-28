There is INDIA bloc and Constitution on one side and those who want to finish Constitution on the other: Rahul Gandhi in UP's Bansgaon.
PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 28-05-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 15:22 IST
- Country:
- India
There is INDIA bloc and Constitution on one side and those who want to finish Constitution on the other: Rahul Gandhi in UP's Bansgaon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Constitution
- Bansgaon
- UP
- India Bloc
- democracy
- politics
- values
- safeguard
- threats
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Urges Citizens to Exercise Their Democratic Right and Strengthen Democracy
"People want to protect democracy," says Chandrababu Naidu as he casts vote in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur
Vote Decisively, Propel INDIA Bloc to Form Government: Congress Urges Citizens
PM Modi Charges RJD, Congress with Appeasement Politics at Hajipur Rally
Phase 4 Lok Sabha polls would favour INDIA bloc, says Priyanka Gandhi