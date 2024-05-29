India's economy was at 11th position in 2014, now it is fifth largest: PM Modi in Odisha.
PTI | Baripada | Updated: 29-05-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 13:47 IST
- Country:
- India
India's economy was at 11th position in 2014, now it is fifth largest: PM Modi in Odisha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heavy Voter Turnout of 76.53% in Contentious Kotia Constituency Amidst Odisha Polls
"Only double-engine govt can bring development in Odisha": Dharmendra Pradhan
Dilip Ray of BJP Declared Richest Candidate with Rs 313.53 Crore Assets in Phase 2 Odisha Assembly Polls
Shah, Gandhi to Hold Rallies in Odisha Amidst State Visit
BJP wants to destroy Constitution, scrap reservation: Rahul Gandhi in Odisha's Bolangir.