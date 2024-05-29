People of Odisha have decided to put a full stop to 25-year-rule of BJD govt: PM Modi at Baripada rally.
PTI | Baripada | Updated: 29-05-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 13:53 IST
- Country:
- India
