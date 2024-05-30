It stands to reason that party which gets maximum seats in INDIA bloc will be natural claimant for its leadership: Jairam Ramesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 09:39 IST
- Country:
- India
It stands to reason that party which gets maximum seats in INDIA bloc will be natural claimant for its leadership: Jairam Ramesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Bloc
- Leadership
- Jairam Ramesh
- Politics
- Seats
- Claim
- Party
- Governance
- Natural
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Need 400 seats to build temples in Mathura, Varanasi; take back PoK: Himanta Biswa Sarma
"People within BJP hurt after Kangana fielded from Mandi," Pratibha Singh exudes confidence of Congress winning all Himachal LS seats
Madhya Pradesh: BJP workers perform Havan for 'BJP target of 400 seats' in Lok Sabha election
Tragic Road Accident in Andhra Pradesh Claims Six Lives
Mistakes That Can Get Your Car Insurance Claim Rejected