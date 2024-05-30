Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of northeast India: IMD.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 10:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of northeast India: IMD.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Next EU term must advance a sustainable agriculture agenda that empowers small farmers
AVPL International's VIRAJ Agriculture Drone Earns Coveted DGCA Type Certification
China probes agriculture minister for suspected disciplinary violations
China probes agriculture minister for suspected disciplinary violations
Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture: The Digital Leap Forward