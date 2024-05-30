Consumption demand especially in rural areas to spur as headline inflation eases towards targeted level: RBI Annual Report.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 11:12 IST
Consumption demand especially in rural areas to spur as headline inflation eases towards targeted level: RBI Annual Report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
3i Africa Summit: VP Bawumia urges to drive economic growth through digital innovation
Israel Q1 economic growth rebounds 14.1%, lifted by shopping, building
"From fragile five to top five": Ex-NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant highlights India's economic growth
Rural India Faces Hardship Amidst Economic Growth: A Tale of Struggle
Rajnath Singh Criticizes Congress and AAP, Highlights India's Economic Growth