US and Britain strike Houthi targets in Yemen in the fifth combined operation since January against Iran-backed group, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2024 03:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 03:13 IST
US and Britain strike Houthi targets in Yemen in the fifth combined operation since January against Iran-backed group, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- Britain
- Houthi
- Yemen
- Iran-backed
- operation
- airstrike
- military
- targets
- instability
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Search and rescue operation called off; death toll at 16
US military completes pier for aid delivery to Gaza as Israel continues operations
Search and rescue operation called off at Ghatkopar hoarding collapse site: NDRF
Search and rescue operation has been called off at Ghatkopar hoarding collapse site, says NDRF.
Russia halts operations at Stavropol airport - TASS