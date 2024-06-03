Palestinians apply for ''State of Palestine'' to join South Africa's case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide, reports AP.
PTI | Thehague | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:04 IST
