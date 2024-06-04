BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has a lead of 2,345 votes over SP's Ravidas Mehrotra in Lucknow LS seat: EC.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:45 IST
- Country:
- India
