BJP's Mahesh Sharma leading with 26,176 votes in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar LS seat: Election Commission.
PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:48 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
