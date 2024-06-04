BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut leading by margin of 14,734 votes in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi LS seat: EC.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:22 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
