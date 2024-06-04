Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a lead of 21,629 votes over Congress's Ajay Rai in Varanasi LS seat in Uttar Pradesh: EC.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:37 IST
