Cong's Deepender Hooda leading over BJP's sitting MP Arvind Sharma by margin of 53,604 votes in Haryana's Rohtak: EC.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong's Deepender Hooda leading over BJP's sitting MP Arvind Sharma by margin of 53,604 votes in Haryana's Rohtak: EC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's Woes: A Mirror to India's Plight, Says Congress Leader
"Shocking results will come on June 4," says Congress leader Jitendra Singh
Delhi: One arrested for throwing ink on Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar
70 crore youths unemployed because BJP handed over country's assets to capitalists: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Jharkhand's Godda.
BJP hell-bent on changing Constitution; it weakened institutions like Parliament, judiciary in last 10 yrs: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.