BJP-led NDA crosses half-way mark by winning 273 seats in Lok Sabha elections.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:33 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP-led NDA crosses half-way mark by winning 273 seats in Lok Sabha elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Meat Heist: Indian-Origin Delivery Driver Jailed for SGD 170,000 Theft
We will be able to stop BJP from getting majority seats: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge to PTI.
Big undercurrent in favour of INDIA bloc; Response of people towards us has changed: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge to PTI.
"Under PM Modi's leadership India will continue to progress, advance:" Bansuri Swaraj
Rajiv Gandhi: The Catalyst of Modern India's Political and Economic Transformation