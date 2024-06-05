The UN nuclear agency's board approves a resolution calling on Iran to improve its cooperation, diplomats say, reports AP.
PTI | Vienna | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:16 IST
