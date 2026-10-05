Soccer-Bahrain part ways with Talajic after Gulf Cup early exit

Bahrain ​have parted ​ways ‌with manager Dragan ​Talajic by mutual agreement ‌following the defending champions' early exit from the Gulf Cup, ‌the country's football association (BFA) ‌said on Monday. The 61-year-old Croatian led Bahrain to the title ⁠in ​2024. ⁠However, they lost all their matches ⁠in the group stage of ​this year's tournament.

Bahrain are set ⁠to compete against Uzbekistan, North ⁠Korea ​and Jordan in Group B of the ⁠2027 Asian Cup, which will be ⁠held ⁠in Saudi Arabia.