Soccer-Bahrain part ways with Talajic after Gulf Cup early exit
Bahrain have parted ways with manager Dragan Talajic by mutual agreement following the defending champions' early exit from the Gulf Cup, the country's football association (BFA) said on Monday. The 61-year-old Croatian led Bahrain to the title in 2024. However, they lost all their matches in the group stage of this year's tournament.
Bahrain are set to compete against Uzbekistan, North Korea and Jordan in Group B of the 2027 Asian Cup, which will be held in Saudi Arabia.