Israeli military says it hit a 'Hamas compound' inside a school in the Gaza Strip and Hamas media says 39 were killed, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-06-2024 09:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 09:09 IST
