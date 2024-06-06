Why did PM Modi, Home Minister Shah give investment advice; BJP leaders had info that exit polls were wrong: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Why did PM Modi, Home Minister Shah give investment advice; BJP leaders had info that exit polls were wrong: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Far-Right Turbulence: AfD's European Election Controversy
Bhojpuri Superstar Pawan Singh Expelled from BJP Amid Election Controversy
PM Modi and BJP leaders openly say they will change Constitution if they win election, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Amritsar rally.
Nadda Slams Congress: Boycotting Exit Polls Equals Conceding 2024 Elections
MHA grants 'X' category security to 28 West Bengal BJP leaders: Sources