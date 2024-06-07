Electorate have given 'comeuppance' to BJP's overweening arrogance, its 'my way or the high way attitude': Cong's Shashi Tharoor to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:08 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
